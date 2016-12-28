Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Phone 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai Villas 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Thanks for checking out Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to find visit the island of Kauai and remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family member had company. We have this set residential or commercial property and invite you to share our vacation residence with us.

Our apartment has four lanais (patio areas), two in the from, and 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial ocean view, however is taken into consideration a yard view primarily. It's nearly like having an added space, since you will wish to begin your morning with an excellent cup of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, enjoying the sundown as you drink a glass of wine.

Our kitchen has new luxury cupboards that are well stocked with recipes and also cooking utensils. There are brand-new stainless Jenn Air devices including a fridge, microwave, stove and oven, and also dish washer. The granite counter tops are stunning, as well as the timber trim develops a real exotic feeling. The dining-room has a beautiful wood and glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A huge level display TELEVISION remains in the living room, with blue ray player featuring smart TV so you can watch your Netflix. There are 2 couches, among which exchanges a queen size bed, and also there are additionally 2 arm chairs. The entire condominium has lovely wainscoting from wall surface to wall, which simply contributes to the high end feel.

The stairs to the reduced degree lead to the two bed rooms and also restrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, and also showcases island style, and also a ceiling fan. The 2nd bed room, the Jr Master collection has a queen size four poster bed and also island design.

There are ceiling followers in every space as well as the trade winds, too, that will maintain you comfortable.

You'll have fun in the sea, Brenneke's beach is less compared to 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and also flaunt some of the best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, searching, boogie boarding, and snorkeling can all be found within a couple of mins of the apartment. Remember the ocean is simply steps away. There are numerous activities to do from helicopter scenic tours, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you won't have the ability to do it all; so when you come back, book with us and also receive a terrific discount.

