Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals (808)-201-0701 Nihi Kai Villas 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Thanks for considering Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you ahead see the island of Kauai and remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family owned service. We own this one residential or commercial property as well as invite you to share our holiday home with us.

Our condominium has four lanais (patio areas), 2 in the from, and also two in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea sight, however is taken into consideration a yard view largely. It's nearly like having an additional area, since you will certainly intend to begin your early morning with a good mug of coffee on the lanai and also end the day, watching the sunset as you drink a glass of wine.

Our kitchen area has new high end cupboards that are well stocked with recipes as well as cooking utensils. There are new stainless Jenn Air devices consisting of a refrigerator, microwave, stove as well as cooktop, as well as dishwasher. The granite counter tops are beautiful, as well as the timber trim develops a true exotic feeling. The dining-room has an attractive timber and glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A big level screen TELEVISION remains in the living room, with blue ray gamer featuring smart TELEVISION so you could watch your Netflix. There are two couches, among which exchanges a queen dimension bed, as well as there are additionally two arm chairs. The entire condominium has beautiful wainscoting from wall surface to wall surface, which simply adds to the luxury feel.

The stairs to the lower level lead to the 2 bed rooms and washrooms. The master room has a king sized bed, and also showcases island style, and a ceiling follower. The 2nd bed room, the Jr Master collection has a queen dimension four poster bed and island style.

There are ceiling fans in every area and also the profession winds, as well, that will certainly keep you comfy.

You'll have a good time in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is much less compared to 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, and flaunt some of the most effective boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the swimming pool, surfing, boogie boarding, and also snorkeling could all be found within a couple of minutes of the apartment. Bear in mind the ocean is just actions away. There are so many activities to do from helicopter excursions, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not have the ability to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us as well as get a terrific discount.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

ohana kai vacation rentals contact number

ohana kai vacation rentals contact information

ohana kai vacation rentals contact info

Nihi Kai Villas