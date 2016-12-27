Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Phone 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Many thanks for taking a look at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to find see the island of Kauai and stick with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family member had organisation. We possess this one property as well as invite you to share our vacation residence with us.

Our condo has four lanais (patios), two in the from, and also two in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial ocean sight, but is considered a garden view largely. It's practically like having an extra space, since you will want to start your morning with a great mug of coffee on the lanai and also finish the day, seeing the sunset as you sip a glass of wine.

Our kitchen area has new luxury closets that are well stocked with meals and also cooking tools. There are brand-new stainless Jenn Air appliances including a fridge, microwave, oven and range, and dish washer. The granite counter tops are beautiful, and also the wood trim develops a real tropical feeling. The dining-room has an attractive timber as well as glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A big flat screen TELEVISION is in the living-room, with blue ray gamer showcasing smart TV so you can watch your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which converts into a queen size bed, and also there are additionally 2 arm chairs. The entire condo has gorgeous wainscoting from wall to wall, which simply includes in the high-end feeling.

The stairways to the reduced level lead to the two bed rooms and bathrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, and features island decor, as well as a ceiling fan. The linking shower room has a mirror mounted in koa wood, and a bathtub shower combination. Down the hall, is the safe for those things that need extra safety and security and a washing machine and dryer to assist you pack light. The second room, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension 4 poster bed as well as island design. The attaching shower room, likewise, has a mirror framed in koa wood. The washroom has a shower/bath mix.

There are ceiling fans in every space and also the trade winds, also, that will keep you comfortable.

You'll have fun in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is less compared to 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as boast some of the most effective boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the swimming pool, browsing, boogie boarding, and snorkeling could all be located within a couple of mins of the condominium. Keep in mind the ocean is simply steps away. There are numerous activities to do from helicopter scenic tours, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us and get an excellent discount rate.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

Nihi Kai Villas