Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Phone (808)-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Thanks for considering Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you ahead visit the island of Kauai as well as remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household owned business. We have this one property as well as welcome you to share our vacation residence with us.

Our condominium has four lanais (outdoor patios), 2 in the from, and also 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial ocean view, yet is taken into consideration a yard view largely. It's nearly like having an additional area, due to the fact that you will certainly wish to start your morning with a great mug of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, seeing the sunset as you sip a glass of wine.

The eating area has an attractive timber as well as glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A large level display TELEVISION is in the living area, with blue ray player featuring smart TELEVISION so you can see your Netflix. There are two couches, one of which transforms right into a queen dimension bed, as well as there are additionally 2 arm chairs.

The stairways to the reduced level result in the two rooms and washrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, and also includes island decoration, and also a ceiling fan. The linking bathroom has a mirror mounted in koa wood, and also a tub shower mix. Down the hall, is the safe for those items that need added safety and also a washing machine as well as clothes dryer to help you pack light. The 2nd bed room, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension 4 poster bed and island style. The attaching bathroom, likewise, has a mirror framed in koa wood. The shower room has a shower/bath combination.

There are ceiling fans in every space and the profession winds, also, that will certainly keep you comfy.

You'll have a good time in the ocean, Brenneke's beach is less than 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as boast some of the most effective boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, surfing, boogie boarding, and also snorkeling can all be found within a few minutes of the condo. Remember the ocean is simply actions away. There are a lot of tasks to do from helicopter tours, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us and also get a wonderful discount.

