Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Many thanks for taking a look at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you to come see the island of Kauai and also stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is owned by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family member possessed organisation. We possess this residential or commercial property and also welcome you to share our vacation house with us.

Our condo has 4 lanais (patios), two in the from, as well as two in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial ocean sight, however is considered a garden sight largely. It's nearly like having an added room, since you will certainly want to start your early morning with a good mug of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, seeing the sunset as you drink a glass of wine.

Our kitchen area has brand-new high-end cabinets that are well stocked with dishes as well as cooking utensils. There are brand-new stainless Jenn Air home appliances consisting of a refrigerator, microwave, stove and oven, and also dishwashing machine. The granite counter tops are stunning, and the wood trim creates a true exotic feeling. The dining-room has a gorgeous wood as well as glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A large level screen TELEVISION remains in the living room, with blue ray player featuring smart TELEVISION so you could see your Netflix. There are two couches, among which converts into a queen size bed, and also there are additionally two arm chairs. The whole apartment has gorgeous wainscoting from wall to wall surface, which just includes in the high end feel.

The staircases to the reduced degree lead to the two rooms and also washrooms. The bedroom has a king sized bed, as well as includes island decoration, and a ceiling follower. The attaching shower room has actually a mirror framed in koa wood, and also a bathtub shower combination. Down the hall, is the safe for those products that require additional safety and security as well as a washer as well as dryer to help you pack light. The 2nd bed room, the Jr Master collection has a queen size four poster bed and also island style. The linking bathroom, likewise, has a mirror framed in koa wood. The bathroom has a shower/bath combination.

There are ceiling followers in every room and the trade winds, too, that will maintain you comfy.

You'll have enjoyable in the ocean, Brenneke's beach is less compared to 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as flaunt some of the finest boogie boarding on the island. There are so numerous activities to do from helicopter trips, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, book with us and obtain a fantastic discount.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

ohana kai vacation rentals contact number

ohana kai vacation rentals contact information

ohana kai vacation rentals contact info

Nihi Kai Villas