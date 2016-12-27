Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Information (808)-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Many thanks for taking a look at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to find go to the island of Kauai as well as remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family possessed business. We own this residential or commercial property and also invite you to share our holiday residence with us.

Our condo has 4 lanais (outdoor patios), two in the from, and also 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial sea sight, yet is considered a yard view mostly. It's practically like having an extra room, since you will certainly intend to begin your early morning with a great mug of coffee on the lanai and also end the day, seeing the sundown as you sip a glass of wine.

Our kitchen has new luxury closets that are well stocked with recipes and also cooking tools. There are new stainless Jenn Air home appliances consisting of a fridge, microwave, stove as well as oven, and dish washer. The granite counter tops are stunning, as well as the timber trim produces a true exotic feel. The dining-room has a stunning timber and glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A big level display TV is in the living-room, with blue ray player featuring smart TELEVISION so you could enjoy your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which converts into a queen size bed, and there are also two arm chairs. The whole apartment has stunning wainscoting from wall surface to wall surface, which simply includes in the high end feel.

The staircases to the lower level lead to the 2 rooms and bathrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, and also includes island decor, and also a ceiling follower. The second bedroom, the Jr Master suite has a queen size 4 poster bed and also island decoration.

There are ceiling followers in every room and also the profession winds, as well, that will maintain you comfy.

You'll have fun in the ocean, Brenneke's beach is much less compared to 100 yards from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as flaunt some of the finest boogie boarding on the island. There are so lots of tasks to do from helicopter tours, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you won't be able to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us and also obtain a wonderful discount.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

Nihi Kai Villas