Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Phone (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Thanks for looking at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to come check out the island of Kauai and also stick with us. Nihi Kai 510 is owned by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family owned company. We have this one property and also welcome you to share our holiday house with us.

Our condo has 4 lanais (patios), 2 in the from, and also 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial ocean view, however is taken into consideration a garden sight largely. It's practically like having an extra room, due to the fact that you will wish to begin your morning with a great cup of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, viewing the sundown as you sip a glass of wine.

The dining room has an attractive timber as well as glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A big flat display TELEVISION is in the living space, with blue ray gamer including smart TV so you could enjoy your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which converts right into a queen size bed, as well as there are likewise two arm chairs.

The staircases to the reduced degree lead to the 2 bed rooms and also bathrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, and also features island decoration, as well as a ceiling follower. The 2nd bed room, the Jr Master collection has a queen dimension 4 poster bed and also island style.

There are ceiling fans in every room as well as the trade winds, too, that will keep you comfortable.

You'll enjoy in the sea, Brenneke's beach is much less than 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as boast a few of the very best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, searching, boogie boarding, as well as snorkeling can all be found within a couple of mins of the condo. Keep in mind the sea is just steps away. There are a lot of activities to do from helicopter trips, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not have the ability to do it all; so when you return, publication with us and also get an excellent discount rate.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

ohana kai vacation rentals contact number

ohana kai vacation rentals contact information

ohana kai vacation rentals contact info

Nihi Kai Villas