Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Phone (808)-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Thanks for looking at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to come check out the island of Kauai as well as stick with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household had company. We have this one residential or commercial property and welcome you to share our vacation home with us.

Our apartment has 4 lanais (patios), two in the from, and also two in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial ocean view, however is taken into consideration a garden sight primarily. It's practically like having an added room, due to the fact that you will intend to start your early morning with a great cup of coffee on the lanai and finish the day, enjoying the sunset as you sip a glass of wine.

Our kitchen has new luxury closets that are well stocked with recipes as well as cooking utensils. There are brand-new stainless Jenn Air home appliances including a fridge, microwave, oven and also stove, as well as dishwasher. The granite counter tops are lovely, and also the wood trim creates a real tropical feeling. The dining room has a stunning timber and glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A big flat screen TELEVISION is in the living-room, with blue ray gamer including smart TELEVISION so you could view your Netflix. There are two sofas, among which converts into a queen size bed, as well as there are likewise two arm chairs. The entire apartment has gorgeous wainscoting from wall to wall surface, which simply contributes to the luxury feeling.

The staircases to the reduced level lead to the two bed rooms and also shower rooms. The master bed room has a king sized bed, and also showcases island decor, and a ceiling follower. The second bedroom, the Jr Master suite has a queen size four poster bed as well as island design.

There are ceiling fans in every space and the profession winds, also, that will keep you comfy.

You'll have enjoyable in the sea, Brenneke's coastline is less compared to 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and also boast some of the finest boogie boarding on the island. There are so many tasks to do from helicopter scenic tours, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you won't be able to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us as well as get an excellent discount rate.

